Celtic Move For Premier League Player Ruled Out Despite Links
Celtic have conceded the least number of goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, credit to the defenders and their number one goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel. The Denmark international has kept a total of 24 clean sheets across all competitions in the 24/25 campaign.
So it’s safe to say that Schmeichel has been impressive in front of the goal since his arrival. However, the Denmark keeper was sidelined for about six weeks after he picked up a shoulder injury while playing for his nation during the previous international break.
Celtic are currently relying on Viljami Sinisalo in goal. But this situation has highlighted the need for an experienced goalkeeper who can step in as a backup to Schmeichel when necessary.
Recently, there were even rumours linking goalkeepers with a move to Celtic, with Martin Dubravka emerging as the most likely candidate. But that has now been ruled out.
According to Football Insider, Schmeichel’s form for Celtic this season will rule them out of making an approach to sign Dubravka from Newcastle United.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Dubravka recently signed a contract extension with Newcastle United.
Although this is the second year running that Dubravka has seemingly appeared on Celtic’s radar, it seems that the Hoops won’t be getting the deal over the line this time either.
Of course, Schmeichel is not a long-term option for Celtic and sooner or later, they will have to sign someone to take his place in goal. When that happens, it probably won't be someone like Dubravka, who himself is in the twilight of his career.