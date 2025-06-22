Celtic Move Quickly to Fill Void With Three-Year Signing

Celtic are already going through a busy summer, and it's just beginning. The Hoops have already announced signings, as the return of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, or the signing of Isaac English, a defender from Greenock Morton.

Additionally, there are other reports bringing news about the Bhoys. For example, according to recent information, the team led by Brendan Rodgers are interested in West Ham midfielder Andy Irving.

There has also been talk about possible departures, like the case of Hyeok-kyu Kwon, who is wanted by FK Austria Wien and could leave Parkhead.

For now, it's worth focusing our attention on another signing confirmed by the Scottish club, which responds to the departure of a player who recently left.

Celtic sign Ross Doohan following Scott Bain's exit

As confirmed by Celtic on their official website, Ross Doohan has signed for the Scottish champions for three years.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is an academy graduate of the Hoops, so in this way he returns home after leaving the club in 2022.

Doohan has played for Ayr United, Ross County, Dundee United, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers, as he was loaned out multiple times when he was under contract with Celtic. His most recent spell was at Aberdeen.

Although he hasn't established himself as a top-tier goalkeeper at an important club outside Scotland, Doohan now arrives to fulfill the role of third-choice goalkeeper.

In other words, it will be really difficult for Ross to get minutes at Celtic, but he decided to take this step in his career to help in any way possible his formative club. And he made this clear in his first interview after returning to Parkhead:

I'm over the moon. Coming through the Academy, spending 11 years there and now to be coming back, it's an amazing feeling.

Throughout his career, the 27-year-old goalkeeper has played a total of 196 matches, considering all his clubs and divisions. In these games, he registered 65 clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt.