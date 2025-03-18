Celtic FC

Celtic Nearing €9million Windfall After Transfer Update

Celtic could be nearing a €9million windfall this summer after the latest transfer update from Fabrizio Romano.

Sourav Mahanty

As we watch the dust settle on Celtic's loss at the hands of Rangers at Parkhead last weekend, one cannot overlook the fact that the end of the season is getting closer. After that, there will be the summer transfer window, which means that rumours and speculation are starting to do the rounds already.

Celtic fans will be hoping that the club show some ambition next summer. They have already shown signs of that by agreeing a pre-contract deal with Kieran Tierney, who'll be leaving Arsenal after six years at the London club.

On the other hand, there is some more good news regarding another former Celtic full-back, as it looks like he could be on the move as well and hand the Hoops a cash windfall in the process.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jeremie Frimpong could leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer with many clubs interested. The clause in his contract is worth a transfer fee of around €40 million.

Frimpong left Celtic in the winter of 2021 for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £11 million. And there have been suggestions that the club hold a sell-on clause somewhere in the region of 25 percent to 30 percent.

That means that if any club ends up meeting the release clause for Frimpong in the summer, it could land Celtic a figure around €7 million to €9 million. A significant amount for the Hoops, to say the very least.

Frimpong has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe for years now. And this summer might be the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to join a club like Liverpool, who look set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His contract with the Anfield club is running out and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for quite some time. Someone like Frimpong could be the perfect replacement.

