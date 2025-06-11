Celtic Offer Rejected For Ecuadorian International Winger
Celtic have started to pick up their business in recent days with Callum Osmand being added to their list of targets and a medical completed, as well as Kieran Tierney's deal being announced officially.
This has continued into the next few hours as well, with the club having made an offer to Anderlecht for one of their brightest talents, and could look to do so once again shortly after.
According to a report from StudioFutbol, Celtic have made an offer for Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo, and while it was rejected and deemed "insufficient", they may return to try again.
Angulo would be an intriguing addition if Celtic could finalise the deal, as the 21-year-old has not exactly been a prolific scorer, but his other traits are what make him impressive.
He is extremely impressive when it comes to making progressive runs and passes throughout the offence, he is quite stout defensively for his position as well, and he is able to generate shot-creating actions at a high rate, which would make him a spectacular pairing alongside Daizen Maeda.
Transfermarkt has his current value set at €1.50 million, so it will be interesting to see how close Celtic get to that figure, or if they have to clear it to out-bid other clubs that have interest as well.
It is a positive sign that Celtic are keeping an eye out on talent from all over the globe rather than sticking to the tried-and-tested. Signing a winger has emerged as a priority with talks ongoing for two others at the same time.