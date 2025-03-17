Celtic Offered Major Mathias Kvistgaarden Transfer Boost
It feels like Celtic have been linked with Mathias Kvistgaarden for pretty much every transfer window over the last two seasons. But so far, they have not been able to get a deal done for the Brondby IF forward.
There comes a point in time when it is just better to move on and focus on other transfer targets. It looks like Celtic are not ready to give up on their chase to sign Kvistgaarden yet though.
There have been rumours that Celtic will reignite their interest in Kvistgaarden in the upcoming summer transfer window once again.
And this time around, it looks like Celtic might have a better chance of signing the Brondby forward, who has been in brilliant form recently.
According to the Daily Record, former Denmark international Peter Sorensen told Viaplay: "I am almost certain that Kvistgaarden will be sold this summer. He has been a sought-after player and had to accept that the club wanted to exploit his talent even further.
"He has also been one of the best for Brondby this season. Therefore, I am completely convinced that he will be disappointed if he is not sold."
Celtic have had Kvistgaarden on their transfer radar for a few years now. And over that period of time, the improvement in his game has been clear for all to see.
When the rumours had first emerged, Kvistgaarden was a player who did not score a lot of goals. But this time around, he has found his form in front of the net.
According to Transfermarkt, Kvistgaarden has scored 15 goals and provided 5 assists in 26 appearances this season.
In the past, his style of play had been compared to that of Kyogo Furuhashi. With the Japanese international leaving the club in the recent winter transfer window in order to join Rennes, who better to replace him than Kvistgaarden?