Celtic Offered Nicolas Kuhn Exit Boost Amid Newcastle United Rumours
Nicolas Kuhn further enhanced his reputation on the European stage by scoring against Bayern Munich away at Allianz Arena in the Champions League this week. It was not enough to take Celtic to the next round of the competition as the Bavarians won 3-2 on aggrement thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Alphonso Davies.
Kuhn made his presence felt against his former side though. Even in the first leg, he found the back of the net but on that occasion, Adam Idah was adjudged to have obstructed the view of Manuel Neuer while in an offside position and the goal was unfortunately chalked off as a result.
Kuhn has been in remarkable form this season. Not many would have seen this coming after he had looked unconvincing in the second half of last season after arriving in the winter from Rapid Vienna.
It is safe to say that Kuhn has taken his game up a few levels this season and been Celtic's talisman. That is expected to draw the interest of clubs around Europe.
Rumours have suggested that Newcastle United are a club scouting Kuhn. But according to Football Insider, Mick Brown said: "The Scottish market is dangerous at the moment.
“This season has exposed the level it’s at and the situation it’s in at the moment.
“Celtic have moved 13 points ahead without really breaking a sweat and with a team that is, quite honestly, nothing special.
“Everybody else is way down the pecking order.
“So when you’re looking at players in that league, like Newcastle’s scouts have been, it’s about assessing whether they can make that step up to the Premier League.
“I’m not saying Kuhn wouldn’t be able to do that, but it’s hard to judge when he’s playing in Scotland.
“I think the likes of Mbeumo and Semenyo will be higher on Newcastle’s list of targets.
“They’ve got Premier League experience, which Eddie Howe likes in his squads, and have proven their talents so far this season.
“Both of them are quick, strong, score goals, strike the ball well – that’s what they’re looking for in that position on the right-hand side.
“The lad at Celtic would have to do something special to go above either of those two in the pecking order.”
Of course, Celtic fans won't want to see Kuhn leave the club anytime soon. So, they would be hoping that Brown is right and there are other players ahead of the German winger when it comes to Newcastle United's transfer wishlist.
Staying on at Celtic a bit longer might be best for Kuhn as well. Just look at the players who have left the club only to struggle in the Premier League.
Odsonne Edouard's career has not panned out as expected. Even Matt O'Riley is having a tough time making his mark at Brighton & Hove Albion at the moment.
Another year at Celtic, and hopefully of Champions League football, will put Kuhn in a better position to succeed.