Celtic Offered Promising Evan Ferguson Transfer Update

The Celtic situation is turning out to be one of the most intriguing as the transfer window is gaining momentum. Looking at last season's games, the Hoops were not able to replace Kyogo and his absence was felt in the big games like derbies and the Scottish Cup final.

Bringing in a striker is what could balance out this issue. Previously, Celtic eyed Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Evan Ferguson; however, the Hoops are not in a financial position where they can sign him permanently.

It is not unknown that the Irish international has not been performing up to the potential he showed during his first few seasons with Brighton & Hove Albion. Failing to establish himself under the new manager, he was eventually loaned out to West Ham last season but that did not help him either.

Graeme Bailey told 67 Hail Hail: “What better place for him to get his form back, his confidence back than at Celtic?

“I’m told that it could happen and I think it makes sense for Brighton, makes sense for the player and makes sense for Celtic.”

Not many goals came from the youngster after 2022/23 season at Brighton, a record that worsened further after joining West Ham. He scored 1 goal in 23 appearances last season and failed to net any after appearing in 8 games for the Hammers.

Getting a starting spot at Celtic for the 20-year-old could be a challenge, with Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and Johnny Kenny in the squad.

Also, acquiring Ferguson at this juncture won't be easy, especially as Everton also seem eager to boost their striker options with Brighton’s talent.