Celtic Plan Reshuffle as Squad Changes Continue This Summer

Following the Scottish Cup final defeat, Celtic seem ready to reshuffle their squad in preparation for next season.

Orijit Das

Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541 / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

It was a great campaign for Celtic, but it would have been more satisfying if the season had ended with a Scottish Cup triumph. This summer transfer window could be quite intriguing, especially after the Hoops faced an unexpected loss at Hampden Park and blew the chance to win another treble.

What else could be expected at this point, other than farewells, with the season over and the transfer window close to opening? The Bhoys have undergone a quiet reshuffling in the forward line throughout the season, and now, attention turns to the goalkeeper position.

Scott Bain has been given the green light to leave the club as a free agent, while the club is eyeing Ross Doohan, who has left Aberdeen at the end of his contract.

Bain’s seven-and-a-half-year stint has seen him make 78 appearances for Celtic, with only eight of them coming over the past four seasons.

Brendan Rodgers has favoured Kasper Schmeichel, followed by Viljami Sinisalo, as his top two choices. How much can an unused player really contribute to the club’s larger ambitions? And how long can one just in the reserves?

Although his contract ran until 2026, the club seemed willing to cut it short in order to help him pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere. The expectation is that Doohan will come in and take that third goalkeeper spot, while also helping with the homegrown quota.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Bain stays on Scottish soil or seeks starting opportunities elsewhere around Europe.

Orijit holds a BA General degree in English, History and Political Science from Calcutta University. He is a fan of prominent soccer teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Other than soccer, Orijit is also a professional wrestling enthusiast and has been a contributor for Wrestling 3:16 since 2024. In addition to his passion for soccer and professional wrestling, Orijit is an avid basketball fan and he actively covers teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

