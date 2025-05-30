Celtic Plan Reshuffle as Squad Changes Continue This Summer
It was a great campaign for Celtic, but it would have been more satisfying if the season had ended with a Scottish Cup triumph. This summer transfer window could be quite intriguing, especially after the Hoops faced an unexpected loss at Hampden Park and blew the chance to win another treble.
What else could be expected at this point, other than farewells, with the season over and the transfer window close to opening? The Bhoys have undergone a quiet reshuffling in the forward line throughout the season, and now, attention turns to the goalkeeper position.
Scott Bain has been given the green light to leave the club as a free agent, while the club is eyeing Ross Doohan, who has left Aberdeen at the end of his contract.
Bain’s seven-and-a-half-year stint has seen him make 78 appearances for Celtic, with only eight of them coming over the past four seasons.
Brendan Rodgers has favoured Kasper Schmeichel, followed by Viljami Sinisalo, as his top two choices. How much can an unused player really contribute to the club’s larger ambitions? And how long can one just in the reserves?
Although his contract ran until 2026, the club seemed willing to cut it short in order to help him pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere. The expectation is that Doohan will come in and take that third goalkeeper spot, while also helping with the homegrown quota.
Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Bain stays on Scottish soil or seeks starting opportunities elsewhere around Europe.