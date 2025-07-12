Celtic Player Admits He'd Love to Sign New Contract

Celtic have been on the lookout for talent to bolster every position in their frontline since last season, particularly the striker role, which has had a gap following Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure to Rennes.

Thanks to Brendan Rodgers’ brilliance and a tactical shift involving Daizen Maeda, the team managed to sail smoothly despite the gap.

However, a pivotal reshuffle might be necessary in this summer’s transfer window to ensure continued success. Apart from the striker role, Celtic are also keen on making a few strategic additions to their wings, midfield, and defence.

Despite a few departures, the Hoops have managed to strengthen their squad with five new signings this summer. However, Celtic's alternative forward, Johnny Kenny, has been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers, with rumours of even a bid being made.

Meanwhile, the striker made his intentions clear and remains optimistic about signing a new contract with the club. As reported by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I’d love to sign a new contract for this club.

“At the end of the day it’s the club I want to play for."

Kenny starred for Shamrock Rovers on loan last season, though he played only a handful of matches after returning to Parkhead, scoring one goal and assisting once in ten appearances.

His impressive development during the loan spell, caught the fans' eye. And with the 22-year-old eager to make his mark in the Green and White jersey, would parting ways with such a talent without giving him a proper chance be a fair move?

Callum Osmand has been brought in this summer and just like Kenny, he is a young striker hoping to make his mark at Celtic.

Supporters are still hoping for a worthy replacement for Kyogo. Until then, the remaining forward options at Celtic have the potential to establish themselves as key players if they’re given the trust and a broader time frame to prove their worth.