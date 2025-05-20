Celtic Player Attends Premier League Game Hinting at Summer Move
Celtic have plenty of decisions coming up with the 2025 summer window opening in the coming weeks, and with that, they have to start transfer business up once again. They have been outstanding at finding pieces to put together a high-quality squad each season.
The one difficulty has been that they have not forked up a substantial part of their profit to go after the "big fish" players. With that said, the hope would be that this turns around in the 2025 summer window, with a potentially "huge" set of moves coming.
Some of the players on the way out will also be intriguing, one of whom looks set to be Daniel Cummings, who has been linked to multiple clubs at this point.
The Celtic striker has not found substantial playing time at the top level and is seemingly now looking for a better opportunity in the coming months, considering the Scottish side already has Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah ahead of him.
Plenty of clubs have been rumoured to have an interest in the prospect, and for good reason, given his success at Celtic B. Recently, one such club received a boost, as Cummings was seen in attendance at their match.
Which Match Did Celtic's Daniel Cummings Recently Attend After Transfer Rumours?
A recent report by Daily Record writer Robbie Copeland noted that Cummings was seen in attendance for the match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, ahead of his potential move to the London club.
Other clubs previously interested include Brighton, as well as Portsmouth. These two clubs would also be viable options for Cummings, but ultimately, it seems as though West Ham have the upper hand in the situation.
Attending a match could just be due to interest from the player in joining, so it does not signify a done deal or anything of the like, but it is an intriguing appearance given the reported link between the two sides in recent months.
It will be extremely intriguing to see where he ends up landing, and while Celtic could not find a spot for him, he should be able to get an opportunity with some quality clubs as many are looking for talent at the striker position.