Celtic Player Backed to Leave the Club This Summer
It’s always encouraging to see the Hoops get back to winning ways. Celtic bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Hearts after suffering a disappointing defeat to Rangers before the international break.
There were only two changes to Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI from the Rangers match. But there was one name missing from the team once again.
Greg Taylor, who was the first-choice at left-back for Celtic not too far ago, has struggled to find minutes recently. Fans were waiting for the 27-year-old to sign a contract renewal but it seems highly unlikely at the moment.
After the arrival of Jeffrey Schlupp, Taylor has found himself on the bench more frequently. This has sparked rumours about his potential move away from Celtic in the summer transfer window. His contract is set to expire this season so he will leave as a free agent.
There has been speculaton in the Croatian media that Taylor is set to join Dinamo Zagreb as a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.
Tam McManus has recently spoken to PLZ Soccer about the potential summer move and backed the Scotland international to join Dinamo Zagreb. According to 67 Hail Hail, he said: "He is a player the supporters have used as a scapegoat at various times.
“A lot of mistakes and he has been the scapegoat for it when they lose games. But I think he has improved. I think Brendan Rodgers has improved him as a player, the same as Postecoglou when he came in. I think he has been a really, really solid left-back.
“He’s at an age now where he has to play every week. He isn’t going to come in and play second fiddle or even third fiddle at Celtic.
“I think it would be refreshing for him. There have been a lot of talk about Dinamo Zagreb, the club were looking at him. To go and play in Croatia. It’s something entirely different and he will play every week. Usually in the Champions League.
“I think he has been a really good signing for Celtic. When he signed from Kilmarnock. You are thinking, ‘maybe a squad player’. But he has seen off quite a few left-backs at Celtic and that’s credit to him. It probably shows you how good a player he is."
With Kieran Tierney set to join Celtic at the end of this season, things aren’t going to get any easier for Greg Taylor. There are also talks about the potential signing of Schlupp permanently, with his contract set to expire this summer with Crystal Palace.
It looks like Taylor’s time at the club is nearing its end. He has played a crucial role in the success of the team in recent times. If he does decide to leave, we wish him well for his future endeavors.