Celtic Player Backed to Cost "£45 to 50 Million" This Summer
Celtic are heading towards a dramatic 2025 summer transfer window, with potential exits and additions, they are going to have plenty of moves to choose from. The issue will be deciding which ones need to be made during this period of time, as the forward group has become somewhat depleted.
Adding to that group rather than subtracting from it would be the preference, but ultimately, if the right deal comes along, they may have no choice.
Daizen Maeda is a player with lots of questions surrounding his future, but definitely not his play, as he has registered 33 goals and 12 assists so far this season in 48 appearances.
He has had one of the best seasons in recent Celtic history, and with a contract until 2027, the club has time to make decisions regarding Maeda's future.
The question would be, do the Hoops play their usual method, sending Maeda to a new club if an offer comes in that is too good to refuse?
Former Celtic assistant manager and defender Johan Mjallby discussed this recently on the Scottish Football Social Club presented by Premier Sports, and also talked about the potential value Maeda holds in a possible transfer. He said (transcribed by Celts Are Here): "I’m not an expert, but I would definitely say around £45-50m.
“We were talking about Nicolas Kuhn at the start of the season when he had three, four good months, and it was around £25m. It’s never going to be £15m or £20m [for Maeda], it’s definitely going to be £25m plus."
If he were to move for anywhere near that range, his transfer would blow the Scottish record completely out of the water, with Matt O'Riley's €29.50 million or £25.11 million transfer currently atop the leaderboard.
If Celtic were to get an offer of nearly double the all-time record, it is hard to believe they would decline it under any circumstances. £50 million goes an enormously long way in Scottish football, as does £45 million or even £35 million.
Now, whether they should part with Maeda is another question entirely. It is hard to believe that the Scottish side would move on from likely the best player in the league.
Even if they had the money, there is no guarantee that the players they bring in using it would play up to the level he has.
It will be intriguing to see how this saga plays out long term, as the preference would be to keep the striker at all costs, but if Celtic got an enormous offer sheet, maybe they would be swayed to go another direction.