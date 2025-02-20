Celtic Player Blamed For Switching Off For Alphonso Davies' Goal
The Celtic players should have left the Allianz Arena with their heads held high after putting in an excellent performance against Bayern Munich. The game might have ended in a 1-1 draw but the Hoops were the better team in the eyes of many.
In fact, they deserved more out of the game. But a 94th minute goal from Alphonso Davies prevented Celtic from taking the tie into extra-time.
Overall, the Celtic defence had done well throughout the night but they just could not prevent Bayern Munich from scoring in what was their last attempt of the game.
Alistair Johnston was immense for Celtic on the night. But he has been called out for switching off as his international teammate scored the goal that decided the tie.
MORE: Crystal Palace Loanee Jeffrey Schlupp Might Solve Major Celtic Problem
According to 67 Hail Hail, Peter Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show: "And then right at the death, I’ve got to say, as a coach, I’m critical of Alistair Johnston because I thought he was excellent in the game.
"But I think he just switches off at such a vital moment. Carter Vickers doesn’t, Schmeichel doesn’t, Alistair Johnson does, and the boy gets the rebound and puts it in.
"You’re always told you’ve got to react like a striker in the box, and that’s a fullback that scored by the way against him."
Overall, Johnston was excellent for Celtic and there is not much that the fans can complain about when it comes to his display.
At the end of the day, it was a scrambled goal from Bayern Munich after Kasper Schmeichel had saved the first effort and the rebound fell at the feet of Davies.
All things considered, Celtic should be happy with the experience. Hopefully, they will use it in the future to progress further in Europe.
This was a learning curve for not just the players but for Brendan Rodgers as well. He has been criticised in the past for his European record but nobody can question that he brought the best out of this team and exceeded all expectations in the Champions League this season.
Nobody had expected Celtic to give Bayern Munich a run for their money. They were seconds away from winning at Allianz Arena and taking the game into extra-time.
It would not have been a result of sitting back and getting a goal on the counter. No. A win would have been thoroughly deserved. But unfortunately, it was not to be.