Celtic Player Drops Cryptic Hint as Exit Rumours Intensify
Will the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen be the last game for one Celtic player in green and white? That is a question many are starting to ask.
The Hoops have faced many exit dilemmas this season, which seem to affect the squad's morale. However, they managed a swift recovery as the season neared its end.
While the Bhoys have consistently struggled to form a stable front three, their defence has faced similar issues as well, due to form and injury issues.
Ultimately, Celtic have had another trophy-laden season, already securing two pieces of silverware and remaining hopeful for a third in the upcoming weekend.
Amid this wave of enthusiasm and happiness, Celtic left-back Greg Taylor posted a cryptic message on his social media after the match against St. Mirren. He shared several photos from Trophy Day, captioned: “Lived it and loved it.”
There has been no official update regarding a contract extension for the Scottish international. Meanwhile, the signing of a pre-contract with Kieran Tierney from Arsenal suggests that Taylor may no longer be the first-choice left-back even if he stays on.
The 27-year-old has been a solid asset for the Hoops since joining from Kilmarnock in 2019. Not only is he a solid full-back, but also exceptional in the inverted role. He has made 215 appearances for the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 33 assists. Hopefully he adds to all those tallies at Hampden Park.
So, what does the future hold for this Celtic hero? Could it be Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, as he was heavily linked with them until recently? Or will he end up somewhere else? Is an extension completely off the table?