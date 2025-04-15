Celtic Player Faces Harsh Criticism From Chris Sutton
It’s always encouraging for any young player to finally get an opportunity to prove himself. Celtic have been suffering from injury issues recently, and that has opened up a few doors in this regard.
Celtic's number-one keeper, Kasper Schmeichel, is sidelined for at least the next few weeks after he picked up a shoulder injury while playing for Denmark during the last international break.
As a result, Viljami Sinisalo was handed an opportunity to show his quality. He was signed from Aston Villa in the summer but the opportunities had not come so far.
Sinisalo has featured in only three matches in the Premiership since his arrival and seemed to be fitting in well with the Bhoys after getting more playing time.
The 23-year-old Finnish international has not contributed much in the senior division, though he has mostly done what has been asked of him in a Celtic jersey.
Could Sinisalo become the next breakout star for Celtic? Time shall tell, but Sutton had some criticism for his goalkeeping against Kilmarnock.
It was a straightforward win for Celtic but they could not keep a clean sheet. Danny Armstrong found the back of the net in the 29th minute for Kilmarnock.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Sutton said while speaking on Sky Sports Football: "He (Danny Armstrong) didn’t mean it.
“Actually, Viljami Sinisalo. It’s a big game for him, and he didn’t get his feet going.
“I thought he should have judged the flight of the cross a lot better there. That’s what it was. A cross."
A lot of space remains to improve, only a few games cannot provide a clear picture of a player. But Sinisalo has not done a lot wrong so far.
There was definitely a touch of bad luck in the goal Celtic conceded against Kilmarnock. Let's see whether the trust of the fans remains intact in Sinisalo following their Scottish Cup semi-final against St. Johnstone