Celtic Player Forced to Withdraw from International Duty amid Injury Fears
Celtic might have lost the recent Glasgow Derby but they still have a whole lot to play for this season. With eight games to go in the league, they still hold a 13-point lead over Rangers. Now, it is just about getting over that finishing line and securing the Premiership for the fourth time on the trot.
On the other hand, they have the Scottish Cup to play for as well, as Celtic have booked their place in the semi-finals while Rangers are already out of the competition, leaving the door open to a possible treble for Brendan Rodgers' side.
But at this important juncture in the season, Celtic have been dealing with injury problems as well. Auston Trusty missed the recent Glasgow Derby at the weekend.
According to the Daily Record, Rodgers had said about Trusty's issue: "Auston picked up a slight calf knock so he trained yesterday and likewise (to Callum McGregor) he was too sore."
Now, it looks like the issue will keep Trusty out of international duty as well as he is going to miss key games for the United States national team.
According to US Soccer on their official website, Max Arfsten, Brian Gutiérrez and Jack McGlynn have been added to the USMNT roster for the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Finals. They replace Antonee Robinson, Johnny Cardoso and Trusty.
One can only wait for further updates on the situation of Trusty. The hope is that it is a precautionary measure in order to avoid worsening any problem that the defender is already dealing with.
Perhaps the only silver lining coming out of the game against Rangers was the performance of Maik Nawrocki, who came in from the cold and did not look out of place. Maybe he could fill in for Trusty, if he misses time due to his injury.