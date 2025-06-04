Celtic Player's Future in Doubt Amid U-turn in Plans
Celtic are already working on what will be the 2025-26 season, especially regarding the squad, that is, permanent exits, loans, and signings.
Although the latest updates revolve around possible signings, with names like Youssef El Kachati, Mathias Kvistgaarden, or Harley Mills recently linked to the club, there is also information regarding possible departures.
One of the cases Celtic need to resolve is that of Marco Tilio, who was on loan at Australia's Melbourne City during the 2024-25 campaign.
Celtic and Melbourne City in Talks To Define Marco Tilio's Future
Melbourne City's director of football, Michael Petrillo, recently confirmed they are in negotiations with Celtic to define Marco Tilio's immediate future. He said:
We're still negotiating whether he stays another year or goes to Europe.- Michael Petrillo to Football Fever
Tilio joined Melbourne on loan in February 2024, and since then, he has performed wonderfully there, especially towards the end of the 24/25 season.
Of course, we must acknowledge that it's a weaker championship compared to almost any European league, but Tilio is still young, and having that regularity is positive for his career.
The 2024-25 campaign was one of consolidation for him, as in 19 appearances, he recorded 10 goal contributions: five goals and five assists.
It remains to be seen whether Celtic view extending Tilio's loan favourably or if they instead prefer to send him on loan to a higher-level European club, to avoid stalling his progress and better prepare him for the demands of the Scottish Premiership.
There is also the possibility that they believe he is ready to contribute with Jota out injured for a long while to come.