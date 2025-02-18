Celtic Player Won't be Happy with Brendan Rodgers' Decision vs Bayern Munich
In a must-win rematch against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Celtic will deploy a different strategy going forward as manager Brendan Rodgers made an unforeseen change to the lineup.
After losing the first leg of the Champions League playoff knockout phase tie at Parkhead by a narrow 2-1 margin, the Hoops must overturn the deficit in the second leg against Vincent Kompany's side.
Despite a recent streak of strong goalscoring form, Rodgers elected to shake things up at striker and has dropped Adam Idah from the starting lineup ahead of tonight's contest.
Idah has been coming on at striker, and that poise has translated to five goals in his last five games for Celtic, after the club tried and failed to land several centre-forwards in the recent winter transfer window.
It was Daizen Maeda who scored in the first leg against Bayern Munich, in the 79th minute, to keep Celtic's hopes alive. But then, Idah did score twice away against Aston Villa not too long ago.
It's a risky decision for Rodgers, who has chosen to start with both Maeda and Jota by dropping Idah to the bench. The Portuguese winger has impressed since his addition in January.
While that duo offers a lot of potential going forward, being dropped in a game of this magnitude could potentially undermine Idah's confidence, which has grown over the last few weeks of impressive play. The Irishman even scored at the weekend against Dundee United.
The first leg was a hard-fought battle in which Kompany was grateful to escape with the win, giving considerable credit to a tough Celtic team that gave it their all until the final minute.
Of course, the most important thing for Celtic right now is to win this match. It was a brave call to drop Idah but if it works out, Rodgers will look like a genius.