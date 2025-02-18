Celtic FC

Celtic Player Won't be Happy with Brendan Rodgers' Decision vs Bayern Munich

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, made a bold decision ahead of the second leg against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

Maddy Hudak

Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx
Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

In a must-win rematch against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Celtic will deploy a different strategy going forward as manager Brendan Rodgers made an unforeseen change to the lineup.

After losing the first leg of the Champions League playoff knockout phase tie at Parkhead by a narrow 2-1 margin, the Hoops must overturn the deficit in the second leg against Vincent Kompany's side.

Despite a recent streak of strong goalscoring form, Rodgers elected to shake things up at striker and has dropped Adam Idah from the starting lineup ahead of tonight's contest.

Idah has been coming on at striker, and that poise has translated to five goals in his last five games for Celtic, after the club tried and failed to land several centre-forwards in the recent winter transfer window.

It was Daizen Maeda who scored in the first leg against Bayern Munich, in the 79th minute, to keep Celtic's hopes alive. But then, Idah did score twice away against Aston Villa not too long ago.

MORE: Kyogo Furuhashi Suffers Rennes Nightmare After Leaving Celtic

It's a risky decision for Rodgers, who has chosen to start with both Maeda and Jota by dropping Idah to the bench. The Portuguese winger has impressed since his addition in January.

While that duo offers a lot of potential going forward, being dropped in a game of this magnitude could potentially undermine Idah's confidence, which has grown over the last few weeks of impressive play. The Irishman even scored at the weekend against Dundee United.

The first leg was a hard-fought battle in which Kompany was grateful to escape with the win, giving considerable credit to a tough Celtic team that gave it their all until the final minute.

Of course, the most important thing for Celtic right now is to win this match. It was a brave call to drop Idah but if it works out, Rodgers will look like a genius.

Published |Modified
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News