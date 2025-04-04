Celtic Player Has Chance to Make History This Season
With Kyogo’s departure in the winter transfer window, a void was left to be filled for Celtic up top. Daizen Maeda seized the opportunity and has delivered some outstanding performances to help the team. He has been a key figure in the club’s pursuit of a domestic treble.
Maeda has found the back of the net regularly this season in both the Scottish domestic competitions and the Champions League. The Japanese forward has scored an impressive 30 goals for Celtic across all competitions in this campaign so far, including four in the Champions League.
If Maeda scores 10 more goals this season, he will join an elite group of Celtic players who have netted 40 goals in a single campaign.
Only eight players in history have managed to do that at Celtic. Kenny Dalglish, Henrik Larsson, Joe McBride, Bobby Lennox, Jimmy McGrory, Charlie Nicholas, Brian McClair, and Leigh Griffiths. Could Maeda add his name to that list this season?
Given Maeda’s current form, there is no doubt that he has the potential to join this prestigious list. With seven Scottish Premiership matches remaining and possibly two Scottish Cup ties, reaching the milestone is well within his grasp.
Since joining the Hoops in 2022, Maeda has been instrumental in Celtic’s success and has emerged as a fan favourite. Brendon Rodgers has made it clear that he would like to see him being handed an extension.
Rodgers recently spoke regarding the possibility of Maeda’s contract extension, as he said: "I’ve spoken with Dermot and the club and spoken with the player and, hopefully in the future, that is something that can be done."
With the season Maeda has had, it is only natural that various clubs will show interest in him in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Celtic should do everything possible to fend off any potential interest and keep him at Parkhead for a long time.