Celtic Player Hints he is Looking to Leave Permanently
Though Celtic’s Champions League campaign ended in a heartbreaking exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, they secured remarkable prize money for their efforts. The Hoops' next priority should be strengthening their squad to ensure they can remain competitive against Europe’s elite.
As Celtic look to sign new players in the future, they may also face the prospect of losing some of their own.
Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is currently on loan at FC Twente in the Eredivisie, might be looking to make a permanent move away from the club in the near future.
Lagerbielke, who was signed from IF Elfsborg in the summer of 2023, hasn’t had the impact he hoped for at Celtic. While he is a talented player, his style of play hasn’t aligned well with Brendan Rodgers' system.
He was loaned out to FC Twente at the start of this season and it seems that he is enjoying his time in the Netherlands.
According to The Scottish Sun, Lagerbielke said: "I'll wait and see. Everything is still open. In football, it's not always the player himself who can make decisions.
"But I'm happy here and the club is great for me. I enjoy playing here, the family feeling, the atmosphere in De Grolsch Veste."
He also expressed admiration for FC Twente fans, adding: "The supporters push us forward. When we played Besiktas, the stadium came to a boiling point.
""The noise that evening was comparable to the Old Firm."
Celtic maintain control over Lagerbielke’s future, as he is still under contract for another two and a half years.
Since the loan deal was signed without a buy option, Celtic is in a strong position to negotiate a transfer fee that they are happy with. If FC Twente wants to make the move permanent, they will need to agree terms with the Scottish giants.
That being said, it seems that Lagerbielke may not have a long-term future at Celtic, and the club should consider capitalising on this opportunity to secure a transfer fee.
Given his limited role in the squad, it could be a smart move for the Hoops to cash in while they have the chance and Lagerbielke is enjoying a good run at FC Twente.