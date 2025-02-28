Celtic Player Linked with Premier League Move by Reliable Source
Celtic fans are hoping that the club keep the core of their squad together next summer, to make another run in the Champions League and hopefully get into the last 16 of the competition, something that they narrowly missed this season.
Unfortunately, quite a few of their starting players are being linked with moves away already. Nicolas Kuhn, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor are believed to be drawing interest from elsewhere at the moment.
Now, another name has been added to that quickly growing list. It is the club's Canadian international full-back, Alistair Johnston.
Johnston was signed in early 2023 as a replacement for Josip Juranovic, who was coming off a brilliant World Cup campaign with Croatia and joined Union Berlin in that same winter transfer window.
Johnston has been the nailed-on starting right-back for Celtic since then. But it looks like Premier League clubs have taken notice.
According to 67 Hail Hail, The Athletic's David Ornstein wrote: "I know Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is generating attention from clubs in England, with Fulham among his admirers.
“The Canada international recently signed a new contract at Parkhead and isn’t known to be unhappy – but there was firm interest in January.
“From what I hear it’s not only Fulham but also Ipswich and others who are looking at him."
Fulham are having a very good Premier League campaign and are currently in 9th. If they can finish in the top half, it would have to be considered a major success for them.
On the other hand, the same cannot be said about Ipswich Town. They are 18th and look likely to go down this season unless they can shown tremendous improvement in the final few months of the season.
It remains to be seen if either of them end up making a move for Johnston in the summer or not. The best-case scenario for Celtic would be the right-back staying. But we all know that that is not how it always plays out at Parkhead. The best players often end up leaving.