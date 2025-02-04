Celtic Player Misses Training Once Again in Worrying Trend
The winter transfer window has come and gone, and it was one that Celtic fans will want to forget as soon as possible. There was no lack of activity surrounding Parkhead at the start of the year but as the dust settles, they only managed to sign two players.
Jota was brought back on a permanent basis, a popular move without a doubt. The same cannot be said about the loan arrival of Jeffrey Schlupp on deadline day, which felt like the move of a club starting to panic.
What is done is done though and now, it is time to shift the focus back to the upcoming games. Unfortunately, a worrying trend seems to be cropping up in that regard.
It looks like Kasper Schmeichel missed training once again. This is not the first time that has happened in recent weeks.
As reported by 67 Hail Hail, Gordon Duncan was reporting live from Lennoxtown on Tuesday and he told Sky Sports News: "There is no Kasper Schmeichel out there training, but that sometimes is the case. A player of his age gets an extra rest. Brendan Rodgers has told us before, so we will see if there is anything worth noting on his absence."
Recently, Schmeichel missing training was brushed off as him needing extra rest at this point of his career. But one has to wonder if there is more to it, now that he did not train once again.
It is worth pointing out though that it has been a tough week for Celtic. An away game against Aston Villa in the Champions League was followed by a trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.
One can only hope that it is just a matter of the 38-year-old Schmeichel resting, having already played so many games this season, and nothing more than that.
It is a situation worth keeping an eye on though, especially with some huge games coming up over the upcoming weeks, including a Champions League knockout stage tie against the mighty Bayern Munich.