Celtic Player's Move to the Premier League Confirmed
Celtic have sealed their 2024-2025 season with another Premiership title in their back pockets alongside a League Cup. More importantly, by many accounts, they will also be looking to improve further in European competitions and bring the fight to major clubs as they did against Bayern Munich this season.
Doing so will require more outstanding business during the summer window, as a good period would allow the club to start off strong and push toward dominance while also finding their stride with any new additions.
Figuring out which players will be remaining and who will be heading out is key, and something that is a difficult decision each and every year for the front office.
On some occasions, they do not have a decision to make though. That has been the case with Daniel Cummings, whose contract is set to exprire, leaving him free to go wherever he wants.
Where Will the Celtic Centre-forward Be Heading?
The where is the most intriguing part of this deal, as the striker will be taking his talent to the English Premier League, joining West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported the following:
"Daniel Cummings will join West Ham on July 1st, agreement done and here we go!
"Celtic talent has scored 30 goals this season and made his Champions League debut at Villa Park.
"Medical complete and deal done. Celtic will get €300k training compensation."
Celtic will get a training compensation, with Cummings having come through the academy. It is difficult to lose out on one of the team's best young talents who showed promise, but unfortunately, it is part of the game.
It will be intriguing to see how he pans out at that level and how quickly he finds himself getting on the pitch, as he is still only 19 years old currently. Cummings showed a ton of promise for Celtic B but did not get many first-team chances. Did the club make a mistake?