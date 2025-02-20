Celtic Player Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Week
Celtic played out a heartbreaking draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Knockout Play-off round, which ultimately knocked them out of the competition on aggregate.
Despite this, Celtic had one player in particular who put the team on his shoulders and did everything he was capable of to try and save things, that being goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Schmeichel made multiple outstanding saves throughout this match and ended up tied for the most saves of the leg with nine, with Simon Mignolet of Club Brugge.
Being able to turn away nearly every ball sent his way, against one of the most formidable offenses in the sport, Bayern Munich, is outstanding work.
This level of success has been consistent for Schmeichel this season, and due to this performance, he was rewarded with a spot on the Champions League Team of the Week for the second leg, alongside some of the best players in all of Europe.
Schmeichel's talent was on full display in the second leg, and given he saved the club multiple times from giving up goals earlier in the match, he is most certainly deserving of the honour.
There were three or so instances in this match where the ball looked almost guaranteed to end up in the back of the net, and yet Schmeichel stood strong and turned away the best of them, only conceding a goal at the very end despite his best efforts.
UEFA provided the following short description of his performance on their website with the Team of the Week selection page: "His Player of the Match award in Munich was testament to his strong contribution to Celtic's valiant effort: he faced nine shots and, until added time, had kept Bayern out despite an xG against of 2.5."
Unfortunately Celtic will leave on the sour note they did from that match, but at bare minimum at least they will have one player recognised for his outstanding contributions in Munich.