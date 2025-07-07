Celtic Player Nearing Exit as Picture Emerges on Social Media

Celtic have an exceptional amount of loan players returning during the summer 2025 transfer window, and have decisions to make when it comes to pretty much all of them. Whether they want to move them on permanent transfer, send them on a new loan elsewhere, or retain them after getting a chance to look at them, a choice has to be made.

One of those players in particular has been linked to moves for pretty much the entirety of the summer window so far, and it seems as though a deal may be coming in the near future for him to finally move onwards.

After being loaned out only one year after joining Celtic, Gustaf Lagerbielke has plenty of talent to give, but it just will more than likely not be with the Scottish side at this point.

With the Hoops adding Hayato Inamura already this summer and looking into Justin de Haas, it is clear that they are attempting to revitalise the defensive room and, in doing so, will be moving on from one of their 2023 summer signings in the process.

Which Celtic Player is Likely on His Way to Portugal on a Transfer?

According to a new bit of info provided by Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is nearing a move to Braga, and a medical has already been completed with a fee set for the deal as well:

"UPDATE: Celtic centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke has completed a medical ahead of a £2m move to Braga.



It’s understood he’s travelled to Austria with Braga today for their pre-season training camp.



The move is still to be finalised, but is expected to be completed this week."

A picture of Lagerbielke has also emerged, giving autographs to fans while wearing what appears to be a Braga kit.

Braga taraftarları, yeni transfer Gustaf Lagerbielke’den imza alırken https://t.co/KAeE7Qojr7 pic.twitter.com/boX0sgjf6s — Oğuz Oruç (@oguzoructd) July 7, 2025

This is a pretty reasonable fee for the young defender, as Celtic seemingly did not have a roster spot for him, and it was unrealistic to ask for anything substantial in a transfer move. Considering he just came off a loan spell, £2 million is a solid deal if that ends up being the finalised price.

While it is not going to land them another deal on its own, a few million is always a welcome value, especially considering it is not all that much lower than the initial transfer price the Hoops paid.

Braga should be a good landing spot for Lagerbielke as he looks to prove his worth for a new club, and it will be intriguing to see how long of a deal they sign him to, as it will show how much faith they put in him rapidly improving.