Celtic Player Proves Critics Wrong to Clinch League Title
Celtic have finally got their hands on the Premiership title after their emphatic 5-0 victory against Dundee United. They have now won the league four years in a row, further solidifying themselves as the best team in the country. The Hoops are also just one win away from securing the domestic treble, as they will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.
Brendan Rodgers' team has played some incredible football this season. Most of the players have performed at their best for the most part, and they have coped really well with the departure of their star striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, in the winter.
Adam Idah was supposed to be the natural replacement for Kyogo. The Irish forward was brought in from Norwich City permanently in 2024 for a substantial amount of about £9.5 million after impressing with his performances during his loan spell at the club in the previous season.
However, he had a slow start to his 24/25 season and when Kyogo left, he was quickly pushed behind Daizen Maeda in the pecking order for the centre-forward position.
This raised serious questions regarding Idah’s future at Parkhead, as fans and pundits felt his performances didn’t justify the fee the club had paid to sign him.
But in football, things can change in an instant, and that’s exactly what has happened with Idah. He has performed really well in recent games, scoring three goals in his last two matches including a couple of fantastic goals in Celtic’s title-winning game against Dundee United.
The 24-year-old forward has now scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, despite appearing off the bench in most of them. This has placed him as the third-top scorer for Celtic, behind Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.
With these recent performances, Idah has answered his critics’ premature evaluations of his ability and proven them wrong in the best way possible.
It was only recently that reports emerged about the possible departure of Idah in the upcoming transfer window. However, his recent form should mean that he stays and competes for the starting role.