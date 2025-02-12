Celtic Player Ratings vs Bayern Munich as Daizen Maeda Keeps Tie Alive
Celtic have made it through the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs, and despite it being a 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich, they showed some signs of hope. With Daizen Maeda scoring a goal near the end of the match, and the offense showing up within the latter minutes, they may have something to build off of heading to Germany next week.
This was a tough match when it came to the forward line and the midfield, however near the end the wings and striker combo started to find some rhythm following substitutions. The defense was reasonably solid on the other hand, as was Kasper Schmeichel, who kept Celtic in the game for essentially the entire first half.
Here are our player ratings for the Celtic players in the first leg in the first leg against Bayern Munich:
Kasper Schmeichel - 9.5/10
Schmeichel, despite giving up a couple of goals, was the primary reason things did not get out of hand for much of this match. Absolute class performance, and one of his best with the Hoops.
Alistair Johnston - 8.5/10
Alistair Johnston was masterful for the defensive unit in this match, making clean challenges, good clearances, and winning possession when all hope seemed lost. A great showing from the Canadian.
Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7/10
It was not the most spectacular performance from Carter-Vickers that he has ever had, but it was a good one, as he remained the glue for the central defense and held the line.
Auston Trusty - 8/10
This felt like one of the better performances from Trusty in recent memory, as he was not only good, but near great at times. Many attempts were deflected away from Schmeichel due to his defensive protection.
Greg Taylor - 5/10
Taylor started off solid on the outside, but then fell apart near halftime, giving up the first goal after failing to take possession and then getting spun around. The weak link from today's defensive unit.
Callum McGregor - 6.5/10
Not much to show from this match for McGregor, as the captain did not possess the ball often to make an impact, and his only one of note was a pass into the box near the end which had no one on the end of it unfortunately.
Arne Engels - 6/10
Tough match for Engels in this one, losing possession across the middle a few times and struggling to make any forward progress from the midfield. Despite some quality performances prior, this was just not his best.
Reo Hatate - 6.5/10
A rather similar performance to Engels, however the difference for Hatate was he was able to make forward progress at times and feed the front line on a few occasions. On a day with few offensive maneuvers, the midfield made things more difficult at times.
Nicolas Kuhn - 8/10
Quality play from Kuhn in this match as he almost scored in the first minute only for it to be ruled out due to Adam Idah's positioning. The German winger made many of the best moves for Celtic on the day, and generated nearly all of the offense.
Daizen Maeda - 8.5/10
Maeda had a slow start to the day for Celtic, struggling to find open space. However, in the second half, he managed to convert a goal from right in front of the keeper and keep the tie alive. The scoring run continues for Celtic's most recent player to hit the 50-goal mark.
Adam Idah - 6/10
Tough showing from Idah in this match although not his worst by any means. However, he was having quite the difficulty maintaining possession early on and did not have much impact otherwise.
Substitutes
Jota - 6.5/10
Jota came on and the offense immediately woke up. Eventually, they found their goal and while the Portuguese winger was not directly involved, he made a few strong plays late into the match.
Jeffrey Schlupp - 5.5/10
Schlupp did not get a ton of playing time, and did lose possession in the Celtic half while on the pitch, but was solid enough otherwise in his remaining minutes.
Yang Hyun-jun - 7.5/10
Another player who came on and immediately made an impact, scuttling the ball in front of the Bayern Munich goal and allowing Maeda to get the final touch to score Celtic's only goal of the night. While a short appearance, he did what he could to help the team and keep the tie alive heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena.