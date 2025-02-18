Celtic Player Ratings vs Bayern Munich as Bhoys Make Fans Proud
It was an absolutely brutal draw for Celtic in the second leg of their knockout play-off round against Bayern Munich. The Hoops gave up an extra-time goal on a rebound which ultimately pushed the German side through to the next round as the game ended 1-1 and the Bavarians won 3-2 on aggregate.
This is one of those matches that will not be forgotten for a long time by fans and players alike, and unfortunately Celtic did not come out on top. Despite such a quality performance from many players, it ultimately fell short.
There is a lot to be proud about though. Here are our player rating for Celtic as they head back to Glasgow with their heads held high:
Kasper Schmeichel - 10
Nothing to discuss here. There have been very few performances like this in recent Celtic memory by any player. Schmeichel single handedly kept the club in this tie at times and did everything in his physical power to keep them ahead.
Alistair Johnston - 8.5
Another strong showing from the Canadian defender, as despite a few minor flaws in his passing early, he settled in and was absolutely solid in defense.
Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6
Two consecutive less than stellar performances from Carter-Vickers, as he was solid early but struggled late on. He had a small chance to clear the ball before Bayern Munich's goal, but unfortunately got jammed up and lost the chance before reacting.
Auston Trusty - 7
Not bad not great from Trusty, as he did his job and held strong in defence for much of the match. His difficulty was running outl from the back, as many times he chose to pass over just advancing the ball with plenty of clear space ahead.
Jeffrey Schlupp - 8
In all honesty Schlupp was extremely strong in this match, keeping the ball away from crosses many times, making progressive passes, and performing better than anybody could have expected.
Callum McGregor - 7.5
Not a bad performance from the captain in this one, as he was all over the midfield and made multiple passes that led to break-outs. A better day than the first leg which helped the team a ton, but unfortunately just not enough.
Arne Engels - 7
A weird match for Engels, at times he did well and was progressing the ball both through runs and passes, and at other intervals he was making poor decisions and losing possession in critical areas. A game of duality for the Belgian.
Reo Hatate - 6.5
Not much impact in this one from Hatate, making a few decent passes but not much else when it comes down to it. Was held off the ball in many cases, and rather used sparingly.
Nicolas Kuhn - 8
A fantastic goal from Kuhn put Celtic ahead in the 63rd minute, but unfortunately it was no use later on. Despite the goal he struggled to hold the ball for much of the first half and also missed a glorious chance earlier in the game. Regardless, a key component for the Scottish side, and the only reason they were ahead at one point.
Jota - 7
Lots of progressive moves for Jota in his start, and he did well at many chances to get the ball into the center of the pitch. Despite some missed passes, he ultimately did enough to be content with his performance.
Daizen Maeda - 6.5
Another player who had lots of ups and downs, given he assisted the only goal of the game for Celtic. However, for much of the match he was not himself and missed a couple of glorious chances as well.
Substitutes
Adam Idah - 7
When Idah came on it opened things up a little more for Celtic, as his presence at the front and size gave them an opening through the middle which was useful at multiple points. He was only around for a short period, but did well to make an impact.
Yang Hyun-Jun - 7
A similar type of impact for Yang in this one, although it was a bit of a forced change after Kuhn went down with a knock.