Celtic Player Reportedly Targeted by Another Scottish Club

Celtic have had a rather odd 2025 summer transfer window by their standards, as they have moved on from many players during the period, and in return have primarily picked up prospects or depth pieces aside from Kieran Tierney. This has left the squad in dire need of another winger and a centre-back, potentially, if nothing else.

Another player from their youth squad could be on the move next, as a Scottish club have seemingly taken an interest in landing him over the next couple of weeks.

This could make for an interesting departure, as the player in question is one of the best on Celtic B, but a loan is seemingly in play rather than a permanent transfer.

Celtic has been a club that has loaned out its youth players in an attempt to allow them to get first-team reps with another team before utilising their talents for their own side. It seems as though this will end up being the case once again with another top prospect, depending on how quickly a deal manifests.

Which Celtic B Player is in Consideration for a Loan Move?

According to a new report from Scott Burns of the Daily Record, Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle are interested in landing Celtic B prospect Kyle Ure on a loan move. The full report reads as follows:

"Partick Thistle want to take Celtic youngster Kyle Ure on loan."

"Jags boss Mark Wilson is hoping to get the green light to land the rising star who is currently captain of the Hoops; U18 team."

"He has been away on pre-season with the Hoops and the 19-year-old has impressed with the first-team, recently featuring off the bench against Sporting CP in the Algarve."

"Celtic feel he would benefit from a first-team loan and are looking at his options."

The young central midfielder has been exceptional for Celtic in his time with their youth system, and is rapidly rising up the rankings as one of their best talents under the age of 20. While the club are clearly focused on a win-now mentality for the 2025-2026 season, there is a world where, in the long term, Ure returns and is ready to go.

With a contract that runs into the summer of 2027, there is plenty of time to assess what Celtic have in Kyle Ure. Giving him a year out on loan for the first team would be beneficial, and then they would have another year to decide how to handle his playing time for future seasons.