Celtic Player Ruled Out For Five Weeks In Major Injury Blow
Celtic will be looking to be at their very best when they travel to the Allianz Arena next week to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie. They are 2-1 down from the first leg.
So, it is a difficult task for sure but not a mountain that they cannot climb. Unfortunately though, the Hoops will be without a key player next week and for a while after that as well.
As it turns out, Paulo Bernardo's injury is worse than first believed. Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Portuguese midfielder is set to spend several weeks out on the sidelines.
According to the Daily Record, Rodgers said about Bernardo's injury and expected recovery timeline: "Paulo has got his ankle in a boot. So, yeah, so he'll be maybe four or five weeks. Paolo's obviously done great for us this season and what we've tried to do with all the players is try and show we keep them fit by rotating and maximising the whole squad."
Bernardo had picked up the injury in the recent Scottish Cup game between Celtic and Raith Rovers, which the Hoops won convincingly.
Bernardo had been handed a start on the day and was playing well but had to be subbed off before the break.
Initially, the suggestion was that it was a precautionary change more than anything else. But unfortunately, it has turned out to be more serious than that.
Of course, Celtic do have a decent bit of depth in the middle of the park so they should be able to deal with Bernardo's absence over the next several weeks. But the issue is that that is not ideal.
Bernardo is someone who can make an impact on a match, both from the start and off the bench. He is the type of option the Hoops could have done with next week.