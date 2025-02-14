Celtic FC

Celtic Player Ruled Out For Five Weeks In Major Injury Blow

The Celtic player has been ruled out for five weeks in a major injury blow for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Sourav Mahanty

Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx
Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Celtic will be looking to be at their very best when they travel to the Allianz Arena next week to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie. They are 2-1 down from the first leg.

So, it is a difficult task for sure but not a mountain that they cannot climb. Unfortunately though, the Hoops will be without a key player next week and for a while after that as well.

As it turns out, Paulo Bernardo's injury is worse than first believed. Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Portuguese midfielder is set to spend several weeks out on the sidelines.

According to the Daily Record, Rodgers said about Bernardo's injury and expected recovery timeline: "Paulo has got his ankle in a boot. So, yeah, so he'll be maybe four or five weeks. Paolo's obviously done great for us this season and what we've tried to do with all the players is try and show we keep them fit by rotating and maximising the whole squad."

Bernardo had picked up the injury in the recent Scottish Cup game between Celtic and Raith Rovers, which the Hoops won convincingly.

Bernardo had been handed a start on the day and was playing well but had to be subbed off before the break.

Initially, the suggestion was that it was a precautionary change more than anything else. But unfortunately, it has turned out to be more serious than that.

Of course, Celtic do have a decent bit of depth in the middle of the park so they should be able to deal with Bernardo's absence over the next several weeks. But the issue is that that is not ideal.

Bernardo is someone who can make an impact on a match, both from the start and off the bench. He is the type of option the Hoops could have done with next week.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News