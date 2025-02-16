Celtic Player's Medical Booked as Exit Deal Close to Happening
Celtic have already said goodbye to a number of players in recent times, whether it be on loan or on a permanent basis. And it looks another one is not far away.
The Hoops do not have a good track record in recent years when it comes to bringing through their academy players into the first-team.
That has resulted in a number of them leaving the club before ever breaking into the first-team fold. Daniel Cummings looks set to be the next name on a list that includes Ben Doak, Rocco Vata and plenty of others.
According to Glasgow World, it has been claimed by West Ham United insider, ExWHUEmployee, that the Hammers have scheduled a medical for Cummings ahead of a pre-contract that comes into effect in the summer.
Cummings has been a consistent goalscorer for Celtic at the developmental and youth level. That has not led to Brendan Rodgers giving him chances in the senior team though.
Cummings has played just once for Celtic so far. A late substitute appearance against Aston Villa in the Champions League.
It looks like that was not enough to convince Cummings into staying. A move to West Ham United seems like an inevitability at this point in time.
Of course, Cummings might not be playing much for Celtic at the moment but the youngster leaving the club would be another blow for the Hoops, who clearly need to change some things up when it comes to how they are developing talents at this point.