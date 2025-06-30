Celtic Player Set to Join Belgian Club in Transfer Deal

Celtic have had a busy summer window when it comes to acquisitions, and while they have had a few deals to move players onwards, they have predominantly been low-risk moves.

This has allowed the team to continue to do business throughout the first few weeks of the 2025 summer transfer window, and work their way towards some bigger moves which will hopefully take place later in the summer. While they have made some quality transfer pickups, there is still room to improve, no doubt.

Recently, the team made the decision to move on from one of their youth standouts, who was previously out on loan with Austrian club Admira Wacker, having moved there back in September of 2024.

With that deal having ended this summer, along with his current contract ending June 30, the transfer move is reported to be low value, but likely to have a sell-on clause, according to reports.

What is the Latest News on Anderson's Transfer Move From Celtic?

According to James Morgan of The Celtic Way (subscription required), Anderson is set to transfer to KV Kortrijk of Belgium, with the report stating the following:

"The highly rated Celtic defender Matthew Anderson has completed a cut-price move to Belgian second-tier outfit KV Kortrijk after undergoing a medical and signing a three-year-contract with the West Flanders-based club."

"But while the fee for Anderson is understood to be minimal Celtic have demanded a significant sell-on clause in any future transfer."

This move makes sense for Celtic at the end of the day, as the few positions Anderson has played are generally taken already on the first team squad. While it is unfortunate that the Hoops will be moving on from another one of their youth graduates who has shown promise, it does benefit them to give him an opportunity elsewhere and just work with a sell-on clause instead.

In his 22 matches played during the 2024-2025 season with Admira Wacker, he posted one goal and two assists, and looked impressive in the defensive backline. He just needed a good club to take a chance on him and let him go to work at the top level.

While he will likely need some time to develop the rest of his game and continue to improve, he should be a good long-term signing for KV Kortrijk as they look to move further up the table compared to last season.