Celtic Player Tipped for €3million-plus Exit After Great Form

The Celtic player has been tipped for a €3million-plus transfer exit following his great run of form.

Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541 / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Celtic have impressed this season, making it through to the knockout stage of the Champions League and posing tough competition against Bayern Munich. A well-synced team is what Brendan Rodgers has been able to come up with, though they parted ways with Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma, Alexandro Bernabei, and others.

Celtic have overseen major shifts in the squad in the second Rodgers era, be it in the forward line or in defence. Apart from Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has become the top pick in the heart of the backline, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales have also proved their importance to the team.

On the other hand, there have been those who have failed to break into Rodgers' first-team plans at Celtic.

One such player who was not able to show his quality with the Bhoys and was subsequently loaned out to Twente FC is Gustaf Lagerbielke.

He has developed as a player at Twente though and established himself as a regular starter for the club this season.

Unsurprisingly, he has been linked with a permanent move to Twente in the summer. What kind of a transfer fee would it take though?

As reported by Twente Insite, former Ajax scout Hans van der Zee told 1Twente VoetbalTijd: "They paid 3.5 million for him. I don't think he did well at Celtic, otherwise they wouldn't loan him out. You won't get him for less than three million."

The Hoops are unlikely to part ways with Lagerbielke for less than €3 million following his impressive form this season and could recoup the transfer fee they spent to sign him from IF Elfsborg.

A transfer possibility could also emerge from other clubs, as he has developed significantly in the Netherlands. His potential could drive his market value higher, after receiving a national team callup recently as well.

