Celtic Player Told He'll Be Tested Against Rangers at Ibrox
On Saturday, Celtic won against Hearts to take their points tally to 78, further cementing their position at the top. They are currently 13 points clear of their bitter rivals Rangers who are in second.
Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo had a memorable day as he made his league debut for the Hoops against Hearts. The 23-year-old Finnish keeper signed with the club in the summer of 2024 but had to wait nearly an entire season for his first start in the Scottish Premiership.
Sinisalo was solid in goal and did what was needed to keep a clean sheet. But is it too soon to judge the goalkeeper based on this performance?
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has shared his opinion regarding the performance of Sinisalo. He feels that the youngster did all the things right but tougher tests lie ahead.
Bonner told the Daily Record [print edition page 48] (via 67 Hail Hail): “He did well, he did everything he had to do and he didn’t look out of place.
“It was a big occasion for him and he has had to wait a long time for it after coming in last summer.
“It’s a big opportunity to show himself and for everyone else to see if he’s up to being a Celtic goalkeeper.”
The game against Rangers at Ibrox could be Sinisalo's first real test as a Celtic goalie though. Bonner said: “He’s waited long enough for the opportunity and has had to make sure he’s ready to come in when called on.
“Now the moment has arrived, and I’d imagine he’ll still have the gloves for the league games coming up against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.
“Then there will be the Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone. After that? Who knows?
“But, of course, there’s a big one still to come against Rangers at Ibrox. If he were to play in that, then it would be a proper examination of his temperament and ability. For now, though, it’s about building on Saturday’s game.”
With the absence of Celtic’s first-choice keeper, Kasper Schmeichel, Sinisalo will certainly get more game time over the coming weeks, and he must continue to perform at the highest level.
Schmeichel could be out for five to six weeks, but there is still hope that he could be back before the end of the season.
Although the title race is practically over, with Celtic needing only three more wins to secure the Scottish Premiership, the Hoops will look to win the next Glasgow Derby.
The last derby defeat at home was a bitter pill to swallow, as it was a second consecutive defeat for Celtic against Rangers.
They will look to bounce back and get back to winning ways in the upcoming Glasgow Derby. It would also be an incredible opportunity for Sinisalo to prove his worth.