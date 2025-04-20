Celtic Player Warned Against Leaving the Club This Summer
After a stagnant second half of the season, Celtic will be looking to make the most out of the upcoming summer transfer window. Brendan Rodgers has been pretty clear regarding his plans to build a solid squad for the upcoming season, which will deliver when it matters the most.
As the Hoops will be adding some fresh faces they will be facing an uphill task in keeping their old guard at the club. Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has been linked with a move away for some time now as the arrival of Kieran Tierney will most likely hamper his chances to continue as a starter.
Taylor's performance against Kilmarnock last weekend has seemingly changed the club's perspective towards the 27-year-old and the management is believed to be pushing to sign an extension now.
If some rumours are to be believed then an extension has been agreed already, allthough no official announcement has been made as of now. As a result, the shadow of doubt regarding his future still lingers on.
Hugh Keevins said while speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “I think I am right in saying that wherever he goes, I don’t think, and I am not concerning myself with money here.
“Because he would be well looked after by Celtic and well looked after wherever he goes.
“But, wherever he goes, it won’t be Champions League football.”
Even after Tierney's arrival, Taylor will undoubtedly have a fair shot at proving himself at left-back as Rodgers will like to have some healthy competition in those important areas which will eventually make the team better.
Also, with Tierney's well-documented injury issues, Taylor should be getting his fair share of chances to prove himself.
It would be a win-win situation for both the club and the player as mentioned by Keevins. Taylor may find a new club but playing Champions League football might be out of bounds for him.
Celtic will look to extend Taylor's contract with a more lucrative deal as he has been receiving interest since the winter and as things stand, the club should be pretty optimistic about their chances.