Celtic Player's Worrying Reaction Despite Win Caught on Camera
One of the toughest parts of being a manager is keeping the players happy. Even when the team is winning, there are always going to be those who feel that they should be playing more often and are not particularly satisified with their individual situation. Brendan Rodgers might be facing that at Celtic right now.
Celtic returned to winning ways against Aberdeen with a 5-1 victory. Daizen Maeda scored a brace while Jota, Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-jun also added to their goal tallies for the season.
One player who did not start on the day was Adam Idah. It is very possible that Maeda has now moved ahead of him in the striker pecking order while Jota is the starting left winger.
According to 67 Hail Hail, when the Sky Sports cameras panned past Idah, he was looking really unhappy as the rest of his Celtic teammates celebrated the win.
Idah spent the first half of the season as the backup option for Kyogo. With the Japanese forward leaving for Rennes in the winter, it looked like the opportunity had opened up for him to lead the line for Celtic.
He has done a decent job as well and scored regularly when starting up front. But unfortunately, it looks like he might have slipped down the pecking order once again.
It is not hard to see why Idah might be unhappy in a situation like this. He had joined Celtic in a big-money move from Norwich City in the summer but it has not exactly worked out like he or the club would have been hoping.
Overall, it has been a productive season though. Idah has scored 13 goals so far and will hopefully add to that tally over the coming weeks, as we head towards the end of the campaign.