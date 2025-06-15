Celtic Potentially in Running to Land Veteran Left-Back on Free Transfer

Celtic have had a whirlwind last few days as we are on the verge of the summer transfer window. Now things have amplified though, and they are seemingly targeting quite a few different players to try and land some more quality talent for the 2025-2026 season.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the club about who may have finalised deals, are nearing final deals, are having medicals, or are just plain out on the Scottish side's radar.

They have primarily been looking into younger talents, which tends to be their focus, as they look to sign players around 20 to 23 years of age so that they have the opportunity to develop their skillsets while also not paying an extremely high amount to bring them in.

However, according to recent reports, there may be a new player they are targeting that does not necessarily fit that description, and is more of a solidified role player who has proven his worth at various points, but still should be a viable option financially for the club. Additionally, he would be leaving a Premier League club.

Who is Celtic Targeting Now According to Recent Reports?

One of the newest reported targets for the Hoops is left-back Harry Toffolo of Nottingham Forest. Currently a player whose deal ends this summer, he should be available on a free transfer deal.

In a recent report by Kurtis Leyland of Birmingham World, it was noted that Celtic could be a possibility, with a quote stating the following:

"However, it’s suspected that West Brom will face strong competition for Toffolo’s signature, with Scottish champions Celtic showing interest in the player as a possible replacement for Greg Taylor to provide competition to Kieran Tierney."

However, they would follow that up with a quote from Graeme Bailey of EFL Analysis, who had the following to say about the potential for this deal to occur:

“He’s an interesting one. I did hear a little bit of a squeak for Celtic, but I don’t think there’s anything in that. I do know Celtic are looking at Josh Doig and I think that one’s progressing, to be fair."

It will be intriguing to see how this all plays out over the next few weeks, maybe Celtic consider Doig the primary target and Toffolo the secondary option if it falls through, or maybe the other way around, and landing the Nottingham Forest veteran's signature just proved too difficult. Ultimately, as long as they get another option in the left-back room alongside Tierney, they should be all set there.