Celtic Presence in Athletic Bilbao's Knockout of Rangers
Cross-city rivalries have always been a major attraction in all sports around the world, but Glasgow's one is arguably the most intense of them all. The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers has seen the city divided for ages now, and most importantly, it is nonstop. Not just four weekends a season.
These two clubs have been the face of Scottish football for some time now and this is not something that is expected to change anytime soon.
The fans of these two clubs never miss an opportunity to poke fun at their rivals, which we see every now and then during their matches.
The Glasgow Times' recent article states that Athletic Bilbao fans donned Celtic kits during their Europa League triumph over Rangers. A retro 2007 jersey was spotted in the stand where Nico Williams netted the decisive goal.
There was also a strong Irish flag presence on the night. Athletic Bilbao fans were also seen cheering for Celtic during their league game against Kilmarnock recently. Thus, it seems that the connection between the two clubs remains strong.
Obviously, Rangers fans will not be happy with the fact that it all came on a night when they were knocked out of the Europa League and in pretty convincing fashion.
Oihan Sanchet, who has a 'You'll Never Walk Alone' tattoo, scored the opening goal for the hosts. Williams then added the second and put the tie beyond Barry Ferguson's side, who are now set to finish the campaign without any silverware. Of course, Celtic do need one more point to end the title race mathematically but realistically, it has been beyond them for a while.