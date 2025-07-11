Celtic Provided Updated Transfer Price on Premier League Defender

Celtic has seemingly done a solid job of putting together their squad ahead of the 2025-2026 season, but they still have quite a way to go before they are really in prime condition to compete against the best in Europe in the Champions League, if they do make it this time. The question will be how they handle some of their biggest needs, like striker, right winger, and centre-back, potentially.

One of the smaller needs for the club to fill is at left-back behind Kieran Tierney, as while he is an exceptional pickup and someone the Hoops should rely on, they need to have a contingency plan if he ends up with an injury again.

While the hope would be that there are no injuries to speak of, the reality is that there is always a chance, especially with his fitness record, and backup plans should be put in place.

One option for Celtic to consider comes from Manchester United, and spent a loan spell with PSV where he ultimately did not make a huge impact, and seemingly just needs new scenery to improve his form.

What is the Latest Update Regarding Tyrell Malacia Who Has Been Linked to Celtic?

Recently, there has been quite a bit of information coming from the media regarding Malacia, including that he has requested to be moved this summer. Furthermore, there is now a presumed asking price, as there is a specific number the club has to hit to break even financially and meet sustainability rules, so that makes things very apparent.

The news comes from George Smith of the Manchester Evening News, who had the following to say regarding the Malacia situation:

"Having signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford back in 2022, United need to sell him for £3.22million to avoid a loss under the profit and sustainability rules (PSR)."

This means Celtic have a definitive amount to reach for Malacia, and frankly, it seems to be a pretty reasonable asking price for a quality mid-rotation defender. While he may not be in the starting XI every match, odds are he would be able to hold his own on that left side of the defence whenever asked to do so.