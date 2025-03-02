Celtic Ready to Make Early Morning Announcement Tomorrow
Of course, it is a great time to be a Celtic fan. The club took another step closer to the league title this weekend by winning 5-2 away against St Mirren. The scoreline does not tell the entire story as it was a tough game and the hosts gave the Hoops a real scare. The Bhoys deserve a lot of credit for not letting their shoulders drop and settling for a draw.
On the other hand, Rangers' run of bad form continued even after sacking Philippe Clement last week. They lost at Ibrox, this time at the hands of Motherwell. The set of results leaves them 16 points behind Celtic in the title race.
Mathematically, it is still possible for Rangers to catch up with Celtic but let's just say that the chances of that happening are close to zero.
Unsurprisingly, the Celtic fans are in a great mood right now. And amid all this, the club have dropped a bit of a teaser video.
In the video, we see the four-leaf clover badge turn into a three-leaf shamrock. Of course, there are historic connections between Celtic and the symbol.
The caption reads 'Tomorrow 8am'. One would imagine that that is when the announcement will be made. Our best guess is that it is the launch of another range of Celtc merch.
Of course, there have been plenty of such ranges over the course of their partnership with Adidas. On one hand, it is great to see so much attention being paid to Celtic. That has not always been the case in the past.
But on the other hand, there are also those who feel that too many different merch ranges are being produced and it is not easy for the fans to keep up, even those who want to.