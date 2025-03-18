Celtic Readying Opening Bid For French Midfielder
The transfer window might still be a few months away as we are still in mid-March, but it looks like Celtic are already laying down the foundations for what they want to achieve in the summer.
Many Celtic fans would want to see a proper defensive midfielder be brought in. That is a role that the club have been unsuccessful in filling for many years now.
Even though they have made signings in that area of the pitch, nobody has been able to get consistent playing time.
That is largely due to the fact that Celtic do not really need a defensive midfielder in most games as teams are happy to sit back against them and hope to play out a draw or nick a win.
As a result, it looks like Celtic are not eyeing a high-profile signing in defensive midfield. Instead, they have their eyes set on someone who is currently playing in the second division of French football.
According to Africa Foot (via The Scottish Sun), Celtic officials have prepared an opening £1.7million bid for Kalidou Sidibe.
Sidibe currently plays for Guingamp in Ligue 2 of French football. While coming up through the youth ranks, he was at PSG for a few years but was not able to make it to the senior team there.
The one thing that stands out about Sidibe immediately is his size as he stands at over two meters. So, it looks like Celtic might be looking to add some height in the middle of the park.