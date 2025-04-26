Celtic Receive Support from Famous Rapper as Title Clinched
It’s always a great sight for Celtic fans to see famous personalities showing their support for the club. Just last month, WWE superstar CM Punk wore the green-and-white jersey and visited Parkhead, making his choice clear. Now, another famous personality has shown his love for the Hoops, right before the league was clinched.
English rapper and music producer AJ Tracey recently shared an Instagram post wearing the Celtic training top. He was in Glasgow to perform at the famous King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.
Celtic fans would have appreciated the rapper’s gesture. While it’s no secret that the club have fans all over the world due to their rich legacy and history, it always feels good to see names like Tracey on the same team.
Tracey is known to be a fan of Tottenham. With Celtic’s former coach now managing Spurs, he may have picked up his support from Ange Postecoglou.
Celtic's worldwide fanbase has been growing steadily over the years, and the recent support from notable figures from various walks of life only proves that.
Of course, the success on the pitch helps. Celtic clinched their fourth consecutive league title on Saturday with a 5-0 win against Dundee United at Tannadice Park.
If Celtic continue performing as they have over the past decade, they will undoubtedly attract even more fans. This season, the Hoops are favourites to win the domestic treble again.
If they manage to do so, it would be an incredible feat, making it the sixth domestic treble in the last nine years for them. The unwavering support from the fans, combined with the hard work of the players and managers, has elevated Celtic to the heights they currently find themselves in.