Celtic Reignite Interest in 24-year-old Winger Again

A bit of pace and coordination, which has been missing in the Celtic frontline, is being sought by Brendan Rodgers this summer. Nicholas Kuhn has been attracting interest for a departure in recent times and Jota is dealing with his knee injury, which could sideline him for half of the 25/26 season.

As the summer transfer business has already gained pace, Celtic have shown interest in re-engaging with Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Celtic's management has reconnected with Balikwisha’s camp and has begun new discussions regarding personal terms.

The Belgian winger attracted the attention of the Hoops last summer. However, no major talks progressed. He would spend most of the season dealing with injuries and as he is now regaining his fitness, he is back on Celtic's radar.

With 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 matches, Balikwisha regained some form towards the end of the season.

The 24-year-old youngster, potentially the missing piece Celtic need, could provide the pace and dribbling ability that Royal Antwerp’s winger possesses, perfectly aligning with the Scottish champions' needs.

The situation is all about a revamp in Rodgers’ squad, and the winger could be an option to provide the depth that was lacking last season. It remains to be seen what the final decision will be regarding this potential candidate.

He is just one of a number of wingers that Celtic have been linked with over the past couple of days, as it looks like they are pushing for a signing there.