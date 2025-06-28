Celtic Reject Transfer Bid But Another Offer Expected

Celtic have been a club that is heavily focused on doing good business, especially when it comes to young talent. Typically, this means focusing on adding premier youngsters they can develop, and that has been the case recently with their transfer window interest heavily leaning towards players, anywhere from 20-25 years old.

These have largely remained rumours as they have only finalised a few deals so far, but it also plays a role in their overall transfer strategy, in terms of exits as well.

The good news is that they seem to be holding strong to their own ideas of how things should play out, and while that makes them hard to bargain with at times, it also prevents them from overspending early in the window just to fill a need. The Benjamin Nygren deal came in at well below projected market value, and could end up being an outstanding pickup long-term.

One of the moves that has been discussed going the other way is the potential departure of Johnny Kenny, as while the club seems very uninterested in moving him onwards, there have been discussions surrounding a potential transfer.

Which Club Made an Offer for Kenny, and for How Much?

In a recent update from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, he reported that Kenny is a subject of interest from Bolton Wanderers, and they have even made an initial offer for him as well:

"Celtic have rejected a £500,000 bid from Bolton Wanderers for striker Johnny Kenny.



It’s understood offer was well below Celtic FC's valuation. They’re not too keen to sell, but may be open to a loan later in the window.



BWFC are expected to come back in with another offer."

It is understandable that the Hoops value Kenny rather highly, as he has proven to be a successful striker elsewhere, and managed to scrape up some minutes this season and make some good showings.

While that figure is much higher than the €150,000 the club paid to sign Kenny back in 2022, it definitely is not enough, as he has showcased some impressive skills throughout his years both on loan and with Celtic, and should be worth a decent bit if the club chooses to move him onwards.

A loan definitely seems to be the most reasonable option here, as the Hoops would likely want to retain him, at least for now, to see what he can develop into, but would also not have a ton of room for him for a year or two, regardless.