Celtic Remain Very Interested in Signing £10million Midfielder
Who will Celtic try to sign in the upcoming summer transfer window? That is a question that a lot of fans will be asking themselves already, with the club being linked with quite a few players in recent times.
One name that appears to be near the top of their transfer wishlist is Lennon Miller. The Motherwell midfielder has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Everton, Lyon, Rangers and several others, as his time with the Steelmen looks set to come to an end soon.
Celtic have been linked with Miller for a while. But is their stance on a potential move for the midfielder in the summer?
According to Football Insider, Celtic are “very much interested” in signing Miller. Udinese and Union Saint-Gilles both attempted to sign him during the January transfer window. Motherwell are looking for a transfer offer just short of £10million for the midfielder.
Of course, that kind of a figure would immediately make Miller one of the most expensive signings in Celtic history.
Would Celtic be willing to make that level of investment in a player, who is unproven at the highest level? That will be very interesting to see.
It is also very possible that Miller might not want to remain in Scotland beyond this season. We have seen several youngsters depart the Scottish league in recent years and do well elsewhere. Will he become the latest name on that list? Time shall tell but considering the number of clubs interested, that is a possibility for sure.