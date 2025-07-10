Celtic Reportedly Closing in on Another Summer Signing

Celtic have a distinct need at one of the most important positions in football, that being striker. The centre-forward is critical to any success a club has, even if the offence does not solely run through them, it is paramount to have someone at the top who can put away goals at a decent rate.

The Hoops have had a mixed bag at the position recently, as Daizen Maeda is exceptional wherever he plays, but the need of the hour might be to shift him back to the wing.

Adam Idah has had solid production overall, but may not be a player who should be on the pitch at all times as an everyday starting option.

So, the Scottish side have already added one striker to the fold with Callum Osmand being picked up earlier this summer, and they have looked at a litany of other options, both youth prospects and proven options, as of late.

One of the more notable ones is Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale, who has all the makings of a quality player, but just desperately needs some direction.

His current manager, Shigetoshi Hasebe, has done a good job getting him to where he is and giving him opportunities to improve, but now he needs a bit of a bump in competition and a few teammates around him who can help him develop rapidly. The good news is, it seems like a deal is close to being done for Celtic and Yamada, with recent reports noting the potential for a move soon.

What is the Most Recent Update Regarding Shin Yamada's Potential Celtic Transfer?

The latest update comes from Derek McGregor and Robert Grieve of The Scottish Sun, who had the following to say in a recent piece about striker options and moves for Celtic:

"And a £1.5million deal for Japanese attacker Shin Yamada has moved closer."

They mentioned Yamada multiple times throughout this piece, and it has been clear that Celtic have had ties to the J1 League for quite a while now, even signing Hayato Inamura recently, who had an exceptional debut against Cork City.

Maybe the Scottish side returns to their Japanese pipeline to find another striker, and allow Brendan Rodgers to develop both Yamada and Osmand at the same time to be long-term options for the club.