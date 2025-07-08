Celtic Reportedly Closing in on Deal for Highly-Rated Winger

Celtic have had a pretty eventful summer transfer window all things considered, and with Nicolas Kühn departing for a new club, things only got more intriguing. Now that the club have somewhat depleted their own winger core, it will be interesting to see which options they look to as a potential replacement long-term.

One of the names that has been mentioned as a larger-scale option is Michel-Ange Balikwisha of Royal Antwerp in Belgium. He has rapidly proven to be an exceptional winger in that league and is now valued rather highly, with the Hoops looking to add him in the near future.

With projected values ranging anywhere from £5 million to £11.5 million, it is a pretty wide variety of potential fees, depending on how much the Scottish side is willing to dip into their pockets.

According to recent news, it seems as though a deal is nearing finalisation and could even be done in the coming weeks. It seems as though the timeline has pushed up a bit for Celtic as they continue to try and find winger replacements to add alongside Daizen Maeda.

How Close is a Deal to Being Done for Balikwisha?

According to a report from Johan Walckiers of Voetbalkrant, Royal Antwerp is trying to complete this deal rather quickly, and it seems as though the two sides are getting close to an agreement as time presses onwards:

"Michel-Ange Balikwisha is close to a transfer to Celtic. The Scottish top club has been in talks for some time and is now pushing through. Antwerp would like to conclude quickly, also because Balikwisha has entered his last year of contract. He is not extending, so this is the moment to collect a hefty sum."

Being able to land him with the leverage of a contract that is running out should be a positive, as the fee may be a little lower with the Belgian club worried about that.

With them eyeing alternate options and looking for the opportunity to build once again using this profit, it seems as though there is strong mutual interest to get a transfer done and move on from the process rather quickly. Hopefully, that is the case, and Celtic can get one of their most highly sought-after targets.