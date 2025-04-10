Celtic Reportedly Interested in Another Premier League Player
After a successful season, Celtic will look to bring in multiple players to remain competitive in the next one. One of the positions the Hoops might surprisingly be looking to strengthen is between the posts.
Following the arrival of Kasper Schmeichel last summer, Celtic placed their trust in the Danish keeper to replace Joe Hart. He has featured in 46 matches across all competitions this season.
However, a recent injury has sidelined him for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, during the international break, Schmeichel picked up a shoulder issue in Denmark's loss to Portugal.
This has left Celtic without an experienced keeper at the moment. The Hoops are currently relying on Viljami Sinisalo in goal. The 23-year-old goalie, who arrived from Aston Villa last summer, will now have the opportunity to prove his worth.
At the same time, if reports are to be believed, the Hoops seem to have identified an experienced candidate to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.
According to Chronicle Live, Martin Dubravka has only just signed a new deal at Newcastle United but that hasn't stopped him gaining interest from Parkhead. Celtic have extended Schmeichel's deal for another season but the Slovakian goalkeeper has still been looked at by the Hoops.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Celtic have been linked with Dubravka. During the last summer transfer window, there were rumours that the Slovakian was on the Hoops' radar following Joe Hart’s retirement. However, those rumours evaporated once Schmeichel arrived at Parkhead.
Dubravka currently has a contract with Newcastle United, which runs until summer 2026. So, Celtic will have to negotiate with the Magpies to secure the services of the 36-year-old veteran keeper.
It will be interesting to see if Dubravka finally arrives at Parkhead after being linked with Celtic once again. The rumour has left many fans scratching their heads.