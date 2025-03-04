Celtic's £7.5million Transfer Target Getting Ready for Move
We might be just entering March but Celtic are already being linked with a number of players they could try to sign in the upcoming summer transfer window. Earlier, we talked about their interest in Lennon Miller. But he does not seem to be the only midfielder in the club's sights.
Celtic have been linked with a lot of midfielders over recent months with Odin Thiago Holm leaving on loan to join LAFC and seemingly not having a long-term future at Parkhead.
According to the Daily Record, Celtic transfer target Alvyn Sanches is poised to leave Lausanne as his agent left the door open to the prospect of a Parkhead move. Agent Fahd Adamson said while speaking to Swiss publication Blick: "Before signing (for his next club), Alvyn must feel that the coach understands him. That he has a concrete project in his pocket for him. The project is more important than the league. He is a 'plus-plus' player. In Switzerland, we don't have many players who can make the difference in the last 25 metres."
Celtic have been linked with Sanches on-and-off for a few years now. During that time, his transfer valuation has been on a steep upward trajectory.
He has scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists this season. And it is believed that it will take a transfer fee in the region of £7.5million to sign the Swiss midfielder.
It remains to be seen if Celtic do end up making an offer of that magnitude for Sanches in the upcoming summer transfer window or not. Other clubs are believed to be interested in his signature as well so the Hoops might need to move quick to get a deal done.
A lot could depend on what happens in the race to sign Miller from Motherwell as well, with the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and more also in the running for his signature.