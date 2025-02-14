Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers Sends Warning to Bayern Munich
Despite conceding two goals to Bayern Munich in the narrow 2-1 defeat, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers saw a lot of promise coming out of the first leg at Parkhead.
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was grateful to leave with a slim victory at Celtic Park, a place he said "transcends performance" in its atmosphere.
As the Hoops head to Allianz Arena for the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase play-off next week, Carter-Vickers feels confident in his team.
The game was tied at 0-0 until Michael Olise scored just before halftime. Then, Harry Kane was bafflingly left unmarked at the far post to score a second for the visitors. Daizen Maeda's late goal to make it 2-1 did restore some hope for the Hoops heading into the second leg though.
Once Maeda assumed a central role, the Hoops showed significant improvement and grew into the game. In a hard-fought match, Carter-Vickers saw genuine promise from the Hoops, especially late on.
According to STV News, Carter-Vickers said: "It was an interesting game. I think in the first half we contained them fairly well, probably a bit too passive maybe in some of our defensive moments. We could have been a bit better on the ball.
“I think in the last 20-25 minutes we grew into the game. I think we showed that we can hurt them and keep the ball at times as well. We have to take it into the next week.
"“By the end of it, we were on the front foot and looking pretty good. Later on in the game, I think we started to get our passing game together and kept the ball for periods of time. When we’ve done that, we look dangerous.
“That’s definitely something we need to try and do next week."
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers also lauded his team’s efforts, highlighting their refusal to be “broken” and ability to adapt throughout a match.
It echoes the feeling Carter-Vickers had about his team's performance late into the game as they learned and adjusted.
Carter-Vickers wants the Hoops to persevere until the very end, regardless of the circumstances. He added: "As long as it’s one goal, it’s definitely game on. For us, it’s probably about going over there and either trying to keep that scoreline or better it for as long as we can, and trying to take the game over there to the dying minutes of that game."
As Celtic head to the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase play-off, they will need that they will need to be at the top of their game, both defensively and going forward, if they are to get the result they are looking for against Bayern Munich in their own backyard.